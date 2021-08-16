Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,203,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $54,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.26. The stock had a trading volume of 533,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,110,990. The company has a market cap of $202.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

