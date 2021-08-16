Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 119,550 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 19.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 488,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,550 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $8,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,027,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,450,000 after purchasing an additional 248,634 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,886,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,862,000 after buying an additional 2,229,701 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,060,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,483,000 after buying an additional 3,373,926 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,650,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,701,000 after buying an additional 623,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP increased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.8% during the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 4,623,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,241,000 after buying an additional 169,535 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GT stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,665. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

