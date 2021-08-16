LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 64.6% from the July 15th total of 905,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of LexinFintech stock opened at $6.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. LexinFintech has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $15.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. The company had revenue of $449.29 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LexinFintech will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

LX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LX. Oceanlink Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 15,513,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,634 shares during the period. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth $79,276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,094,000 after purchasing an additional 264,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,090,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

