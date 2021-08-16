LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 64.6% from the July 15th total of 905,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of LexinFintech stock opened at $6.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. LexinFintech has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $15.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28.
LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. The company had revenue of $449.29 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LexinFintech will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LX. Oceanlink Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 15,513,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,634 shares during the period. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth $79,276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,094,000 after purchasing an additional 264,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,090,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.
About LexinFintech
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
