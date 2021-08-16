LHT (LHT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $197,366.81

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. LHT has a total market cap of $197,366.81 and $22.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LHT has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One LHT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006202 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007606 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000046 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.