Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Ning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $347.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Li Ning stock traded up $8.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $291.50. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.98 and a beta of 0.81. Li Ning has a one year low of $103.50 and a one year high of $308.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.03.

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

