Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Purchased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 808,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,020 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $12,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIND. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,776,000. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 11,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $191,235.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dolf A. Berle bought 21,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $361,988.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at $361,988.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,554 shares of company stock worth $2,289,187 over the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.26. 3,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 681.89%. On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

