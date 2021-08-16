Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) is Defender Capital LLC.’s 9th Largest Position

Defender Capital LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,036,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,000 shares during the quarter. Lineage Cell Therapeutics accounts for about 4.8% of Defender Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics were worth $14,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 301.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,425,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,023 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 53.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,463,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 862,667 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $679,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 6,774.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 276,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 272,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 200,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

NYSEAMERICAN LCTX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 14,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,367. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.69. The company has a market cap of $424.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 1.86.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 652.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

