Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.49. 36,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,400,503. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.57. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.44 and a 12 month high of $132.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

