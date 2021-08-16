Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.6% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. One One Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 43,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $87.10. 54,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,395,854. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.72. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $131.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,611. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.