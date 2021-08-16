Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 2.9% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 167,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,229,000 after acquiring an additional 77,634 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 69,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.61. 526,113 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.37.

