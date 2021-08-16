Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

FISV traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.07. 41,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,450,739. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.