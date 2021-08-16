Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Gap Down to $17.89

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.89, but opened at $17.27. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 75,647 shares changing hands.

LAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.03.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Lithium Americas by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Lithium Americas by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

