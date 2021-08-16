Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.950-$22.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $26.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.30 billion-$68.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.34 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $400.87.

NYSE LMT opened at $357.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $376.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 23.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

