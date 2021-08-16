Lotto Market Capitalization Reaches $34.92 Million (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Lotto has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Lotto coin can now be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lotto has a market cap of $34.92 million and $56,309.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.55 or 0.00388020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000179 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003375 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Lotto Profile

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.