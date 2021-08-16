Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 3.2% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $53,000. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Truist raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

PEP stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.52. 54,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,145,219. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

