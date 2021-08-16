Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Takes $213,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,023 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 81,837 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,392,585 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,431,000 after buying an additional 1,582,666 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 33,522 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,424,675 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,090,000 after buying an additional 219,520 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.24. 197,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,316,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.62. The company has a market cap of $237.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

