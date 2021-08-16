Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lument Finance Trust Inc. is a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA and is a national brand in commercial real estate finance. The company delivers capital solutions customized for investors in multifamily, affordable housing and seniors housing and healthcare real estate. It also offers a suite of proprietary commercial lending, investment banking and investment management solutions. Lument Finance Trust Inc., formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LFT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Lument Finance Trust stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 10.60, a current ratio of 57.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. Lument Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $4.48.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments in the United States. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other commercial real estate, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other commercial real estate debt instruments.

