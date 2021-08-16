M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to report earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the lowest is $1.91. M.D.C. posted earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year earnings of $8.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $9.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.62 to $10.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $487,693.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,524.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter worth $2,957,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 8.0% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in M.D.C. by 7.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 8.0% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDC traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,557. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.33. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 2.04. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

