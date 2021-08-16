MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -64.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. Research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,017,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,449,000 after acquiring an additional 112,741 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,912,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,581,000 after buying an additional 254,207 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,074,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,082,000 after buying an additional 81,115 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,642,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,561,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,968,000 after acquiring an additional 60,848 shares in the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.