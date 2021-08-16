Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $32.88

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.88, but opened at $34.11. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $32.79, with a volume of 22,712 shares.
Several research analysts recently commented on MARA shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.97 and a beta of 4.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.49.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,399,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,299,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,395,000 after buying an additional 27,939 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $804,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,297,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,214,000. 25.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
