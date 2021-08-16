Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $32.88

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.88, but opened at $34.11. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $32.79, with a volume of 22,712 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on MARA shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.97 and a beta of 4.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.49.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 78.08%. Analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,399,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,299,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,395,000 after buying an additional 27,939 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $804,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,297,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,214,000. 25.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

