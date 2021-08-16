Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.40. Marathon Oil reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 214.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marathon Oil.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $11.60 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.67. 357,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,600,938. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $14.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $1,818,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 280.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 184,788 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,192,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 5.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $1,883,000. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.