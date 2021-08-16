Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Short Interest Down 60.7% in July

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 777,600 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the July 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:MRIN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.21. 48,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,111,090. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $80.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Marin Software has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $27.26.

In related news, EVP Wister Walcott sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,163.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald P. Hutchison sold 44,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $261,322.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,975.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,217 shares of company stock valued at $399,722 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 252.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 131,906 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marin Software by 619.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 80,928 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Marin Software in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marin Software by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

