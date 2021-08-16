Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Short Interest Down 60.7% in July

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 777,600 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the July 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ:MRIN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.21. 48,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,111,090. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $80.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Marin Software has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $27.26.
In related news, EVP Wister Walcott sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,163.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald P. Hutchison sold 44,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $261,322.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,975.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,217 shares of company stock valued at $399,722 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.
