Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Buys 258 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.0% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tri Star Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 66,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of BNDX traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $57.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,734. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $58.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

