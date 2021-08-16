Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Purchases 2,463 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after buying an additional 1,521,766 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after buying an additional 1,420,797 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,348,000 after buying an additional 1,406,286 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6,852.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after buying an additional 1,298,689 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.91. 55,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,517. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.61.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.