Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 589.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,862 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Marten Transport worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Marten Transport by 1,704.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Marten Transport by 2,700.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the first quarter worth $187,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Marten Transport by 109.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $15.14 on Monday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.