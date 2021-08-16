Mason Capital Management Llc Sells 16,400 Shares of Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) Stock

Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) major shareholder Mason Capital Management Llc sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $184,828.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mason Capital Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Mason Capital Management Llc purchased 116,500 shares of Legato Merger stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,339,750.00.

NASDAQ LEGO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,699. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17. Legato Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $11.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in Legato Merger by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,470,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 970,360 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Legato Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,028,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Legato Merger by 1,061.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 873,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 798,735 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Legato Merger during the 1st quarter valued at $8,448,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Legato Merger during the 1st quarter valued at $7,282,000. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legato Merger

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

