Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.7% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.86. The stock had a trading volume of 48,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,517. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.61. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.40.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

