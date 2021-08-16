Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Purchases 350 Shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 122.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the first quarter worth $226,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the first quarter worth $329,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.94. 636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,979. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.84. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $36.31.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.