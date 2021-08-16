Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $1,525,000. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 58,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,860,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 59,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,052,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,326,742. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The company has a market capitalization of $471.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

