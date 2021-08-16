McCutchen Group LLC Acquires 6,333 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

McCutchen Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 12.6% of McCutchen Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $55,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

VTI stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $228.34. The stock had a trading volume of 54,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,874. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $230.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

