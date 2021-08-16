McCutchen Group LLC Sells 126 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

McCutchen Group LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.3% of McCutchen Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 12,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 30,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.55. 436,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,523,486. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

