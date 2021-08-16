mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) Short Interest Down 78.0% in July

mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 78.0% from the July 15th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of mCloud Technologies stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 75,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,597. mCloud Technologies has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.59.

mCloud Technologies Company Profile

mCloud Technologies Corp. is creating a more efficient future with the use of AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions to three distinct segments: smart buildings, wind energy, and oil and gas.

