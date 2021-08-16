Mechanics Bank Trust Department Acquires 1,848 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.80. 163,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,844,286. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.