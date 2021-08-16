Mechanics Bank Trust Department Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of IWF traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $281.11. The stock had a trading volume of 26,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,455. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $284.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

