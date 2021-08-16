Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.50. 48,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198,873. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

