Mechanics Bank Trust Department Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

FCOM stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,941. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.37.

