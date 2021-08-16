Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Stock Position Lessened by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 79,847 shares during the quarter. Medifast makes up approximately 3.1% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $85,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MED. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Medifast during the first quarter worth $205,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medifast by 19.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 142 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.16 per share, for a total transaction of $40,634.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,912.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total transaction of $2,320,957.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,284,324.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,481 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,977 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $236.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.59 and a 52 week high of $336.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.30.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

