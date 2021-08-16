megaBONK (MBONK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,639.00

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. megaBONK has a total market cap of $201,709.47 and $7,639.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One megaBONK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, megaBONK has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

megaBONK Profile

megaBONK is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

