Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.4% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063,098 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,464,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,505 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,680,000 after buying an additional 2,063,255 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 92.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,373,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,094,000 after buying an additional 1,616,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 340.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,902,000 after buying an additional 1,582,745 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.70. 308,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,510,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.65. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

