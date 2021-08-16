MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKKGY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MKKGY stock opened at $45.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.77. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $46.07.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

