Mercury Price Hits $0.0107 on Major Exchanges (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Mercury has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $2,046.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury coin can now be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mercury has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00054442 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00135805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00160389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004022 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,224.13 or 0.99777601 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $426.05 or 0.00919651 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.09 or 0.00686611 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

