Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives $114.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 2,283.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 95,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 91,779 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 39.8% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 35.7% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 18,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $113.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.23. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 18.96 EPS for the current year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

