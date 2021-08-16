Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of MTOR stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.90. 311,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,506. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Meritor has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.48 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meritor will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTOR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Meritor by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Meritor by 2,576.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Meritor by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

