Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Hits $2.49 on Top Exchanges

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.49 or 0.00005383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $5.77 million and approximately $106,000.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

