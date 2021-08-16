Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target Increased to C$70.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Metro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Metro from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTRAF opened at $51.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.17. Metro has a 1-year low of $41.91 and a 1-year high of $57.06.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

