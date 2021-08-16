Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.68

Shares of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 20477 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MILE shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Metromile alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($9.57) by $8.20. The business had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Metromile, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MILE. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metromile during the first quarter worth about $96,564,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Metromile by 140.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,879,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605,550 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Metromile during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,574,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Metromile during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,030,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Metromile by 129.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,866 shares in the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.