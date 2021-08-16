Metronome (MET) Price Reaches $4.28 on Top Exchanges

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $51.44 million and $98,951.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metronome has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for $4.28 or 0.00009200 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00054980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00135400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.72 or 0.00160623 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,447.45 or 0.99843234 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.92 or 0.00919845 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,186.64 or 0.06849989 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,306,745 coins and its circulating supply is 12,020,371 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

