Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Short Interest Down 46.2% in July

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the July 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday, June 7th. AlphaValue raised shares of Metso Outotec Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €10.50 ($12.35) to €11.00 ($12.94) in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUKPY traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $5.51. 4,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,574. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82.

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

