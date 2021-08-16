MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.69.
MFA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 39,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.
MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 81.49%. Research analysts expect that MFA Financial will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.
MFA Financial Company Profile
MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation
Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.