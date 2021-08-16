MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0271 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Shares of NYSE:MGF opened at $4.44 on Monday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $4.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile
