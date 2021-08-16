MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0271 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of NYSE:MGF opened at $4.44 on Monday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $4.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.